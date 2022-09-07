Abdala Joins Eastlan

Emilio Abdala has joined Eastlan Ratings in the newly created position of Director of Multi-Cultural & Christian Solutions. Abdala has worked for the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer, Verizon Wireless, Univision Television and Arbitron.

“Local radio is changing fast and Emilio brings a vital perspective,” remarked Eastlan President/CEO Mike Gould. “In most every local market, new Spanish language and faith based stations are blossoming but research services to help these broadcasters grow are seriously lacking. We are confident our new partnership with FMR Associates, coupled with Emilio’s unique tool box, will allow us to help many of these previously overlooked broadcasters.”