CBI National Awards

College Broadcasters Inc. is out with the list of national finalists in the 2022 CBI National Student Production Awards. The awards honor outstanding student work in electronic media, and include more than 20 submission categories.

The categories include promos, news reporting, best DJ, comedy, entertainment, many sports categories and more for video and audio. In addition awards are give for several general categories including station imaging, website design and social media presence.

Awards will be presented as part of the annual National Student Electronic Media Convention, Oct. 26 – 29, 2022 at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor.

The full list of winners can be found Here.