WNYC Opens Midterm Call-In Show

By
Radio Ink
-
0

WNYC is launching ‘The People’s Guide to Power’ a 10-week pop-up live call-in radio show. The program will be hosted by WNYC Senior Political Reporter Brigid Bergin.

“As a reporter, I’m usually connecting with voters out on the street and in the community,” said Bergin. “But this year’s races are particularly consequential – both locally and nationally – so I’m excited to have a weekly platform throughout this election season to connect with listeners, leaders and fellow journalists reporting on the frontlines of democracy.”

The program will debut Sunday, September 11 at Noon.

