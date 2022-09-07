Radio Manager Releases New Book

Chris Fleming is the Executive Vice President of El Dorado Broadcasters. ‘You Can’t Lead From The Back of the Room: Nor Should You’, is a collection of techniques, real life examples, and cautionary tales from today’s business climate.

“I have been in leadership positions most of my adult life,” said Fleming. “What you will hear from me is what works and what I have observed to be a colossal failure. You can avoid the pitfalls and traps of the modern leadership environment. Make sure you are blazing the trail for the future instead of looking around for someone to follow.”

Fleming has over thirty-years of experience in the broadcast business, working in markets large and small. El Dorado Broadcasters has radio stations serving the markets of Victor Valley, California and Yuma, Arizona. He is also as the General Manager for those stations.