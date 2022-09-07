Katz Names Rick Ramos EVP

Rick Ramos has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Katz Multicultural Partnerships. Ramos had been serving as SVP of Multicultural Sales for Katz.

“Katz has an enormous audio footprint and strong commitment to Multicultural. By bringing together the assets of all our broadcast partners, Katz is in the unique position to build effective multicultural campaigns on a national scale with local execution to reach diverse audiences across the country,” said Mark Gray, CEO, Katz Media Group.

“Connecting brands authentically with the Multicultural population is key for a successful campaign,” said Christine Travaglini, President, Katz Radio Group. “Rick is exceptional at helping advertisers build and execute strategic multicultural campaigns.”

“People of color are the fastest growing segment of the U.S. population. It’s important for advertisers to connect with the growing multicultural communities where consumers live. I am passionate about helping marketers reach diverse audiences in meaningful ways,” said Ramos.

Ramos has more than 25 years of media sales experience and has worked with many of the top broadcast radio companies that provide information, entertainment, and content for the Hispanic audience. Ramos is a former winner of the Radio Ink Medallas de Cortez Award for Marketer of the Year, honoring his excellence in all areas of Hispanic Radio.