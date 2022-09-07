New Radio Milwaukee Leader

Maxie Jackson III has been named Executive Director of non-commercial WYMS-FM, Milwaukee. Jackson most recently served as Chief Content Officer for New England Public Media.

“Maxie is a public media powerhouse,” said Erickajoy Daniels, chair of the Radio Milwaukee executive director search committee. “From programming to management to audience development, he brings comprehensive and national experience to the role of executive director. Our board of directors is thrilled to be bringing Maxie to Milwaukee and looks forward to the impact he will have on the organization and the city at large.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of serving a diverse portfolio of audiences and organizations and look forward to bringing those experiences forward in my role as executive director,” said Jackson. “Radio Milwaukee’s mission of championing music, arts and culture, neighborhoods and community organizations strongly aligns with my passion for using public media to celebrate the nuance and intersectionality found throughout the patchwork of communities across the nation. More directly, public service and institution building are my motivations.”