Westwood One Ready For Some Football

Westwood One will provide play-by-play coverage of the National Football League’s entire primetime regular season package as well as every postseason game. This year marks the 36th consecutive season that Westwood One is the exclusive primetime network radio partner of the NFL.

Kevin Harlan, two-time NSMA Sportscaster of the Year, and Hall of Fame Quarterback and NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner will once again be the lead broadcast crew, calling opening night, Monday Night Football and Super Bowl LVII.

Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic will be the primary announcers for Sunday Night Football, while Ian Eagle and Hall of Famer Tony Boselli return as the main broadcast team for Thursday Night Football.

Tom McCarthy, Brandon Gaudin, Spero Dedes, and Bill Rosinski will also serve as play-by-play announcers. Other game analysts this season will include Hall of Famer James Lofton, Ross Tucker, Mike Mayock, Ryan Harris, Ryan Leaf, Ben Leber, and Derek Rackley.

In addition to live game coverage, Westwood One Sports will also offer the weekly features NFL Insider, NFL Preview, and NFL Fantasy Forecast. The season kicks-off Thursday, September 8th when the defending Super Bowl champs Los Angeles Rams, host Super Bowl contender Buffalo Bills.