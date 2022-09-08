NYSBA Hall Of Fame Honors

Four radio broadcasters will be inducted into The New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. The four represent more than seven-decades on the air.

The 2022 Class of the NYSBA Hall of Fame includes:

Chuck Custer award winning News Director/Morning Show Host WGY Radio in Albany. Listeners in Albany’s Capital Region have tuned in Custer for more than 36 years. “For over 36 years, Chuck Custer has been synonymous with WGY. He’s a great broadcaster who will long be remembered,” said John Cooper, SVP Programming, iHeartMedia in Albany.

Jim Kerr and Shelli Sonstein Morning Hosts WAXQ (Q-104) FM, New York City. The duo has partnered on three iconic NYC radio stations, beginning on WPLJ, then moving to country radio station WYNY in 1989. The two have called Q104.3 home for 19 years.

Richard McCollough Meteorologist WDKX-FM 10-3.9, Rochester. He has been watching the weather for the last 20 years on WDKX-FM. McCollough has also worked at WHEC-TV 10 NBC and 13 WHAM-TV ABC.

The recipients will be honored at NYSBA’s Hall of Fame Luncheon on Thursday October 20th in New York City.