Weekend Changes At WYEP

91.3 WYEP, Pittsburgh has changed up its weekend programming schedule. Changes include the elimination of two programs with tenured-hosts.

‘The Soul Show’ will be departing from its Saturday afternoon. The show began in 1995, Mike Canton has been host since 2009. ‘An American Sampler’ will be leaving WYEP’s Sunday evening schedule. Host Ken Batista has been bringing folk and acoustic music to listeners for 31 years.

“We are grateful to both Ken and Mike for their long service on WYEP, and grateful to all the listeners who share their feedback and suggestions,” said Mike Sauter, VP Broadcasting. “It’s part of what makes public radio great, and why we are so committed to serving our listeners and the entire Pittsburgh community.

‘Roots & Rhythm’ is moving to a new time on Sunday evenings. Host Jesse Novak explores Americana, roots music, and alt-country each week on the program.

“Based on feedback from listeners, we are working to bring listeners more of the great mix of music on the weekend that they hear during the weekdays,” said Liz Felix PD.