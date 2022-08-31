Roberts Jumps From Cumulus to Audacy

Aaron Roberts is the new Brand Manager for KEQX-FM (98 Rock) and KSEG-FM (The Eagle) in Sacramento. Roberts joins Audacy after spending 10 years with Cumulus Media & WestwoodOne.

“We’re pleased to welcome Aaron to oversee both of these important and influential brands here in Sacramento,” said Stacey Kauffman, Regional Vice President, Audacy Northern California. “We trust Aaron will put both of these stations in a position to win and are excited to add his talent and experience to our Audacy team.”

“To be part of these heritage stations that have just moved into their brand-new facility and work alongside the incredible talent in Sacramento is amazing. I couldn’t be more excited to be here,” said Roberts.

While with Cumulus & WestwoodOne, Roberts had positions including as Vice President of Programming Operations and Special Projects from 2014 to 2019. His radio career spans over 20 years in operations and programming, including WRQQ in Nashville, WIOT in Toledo, and WROV in Roanoke, as well as Operations Manager for Citadel Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and WLUM in Milwaukee.