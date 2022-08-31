New Show on KOGO

iHeartMedia San Diego announced on Wednesday that “Slater & Lou” will debut on September 1st on News Radio KOGO-AM. The show will air weekdays 5 – 7 pm. Mike Slater and Lou Penrose are both conservative talkers.

Currently Penrose is on KOGO-AM from 6-7pm. The station is bringing on Slater and extending the show to two hours. The DeMaio Report will now run from 3-5pm instead of 3-6pm.

“Mike and Lou represent a fresh approach to talk radio,” said Brian Long, Director of News and Sports Programming of iHeartMedia San Diego. Joining KOGO’s line-up on the drive home next to ‘champion of government reform,’ Carl DeMaio will provide the show with a great forum to deliver their unique perspectives to the KOGO audience.”