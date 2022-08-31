Illinois Broadcasters Honor Doug Quick

The Illinois Broadcasters Association will honor Doug Quick with the ‘W. Russell Withers Jr. Downstate Broadcast Pioneer Award. Quick is a retired TV weathercaster/news anchor, radio broadcaster, author and museum curator.

“Doug’s nearly 48-year-run in central Illinois is a remarkable feat,” said Dennis Lyle, President/CEO IBA. “He’s the epitome of the broadcaster who wants to make a difference yet stay close to home. Not many can do it, but Doug did, and he certainly did it well!”

At the time of his retirement in September 2021, Quick was deemed the longest-tenured central Illinois weathercaster following a career that began in 1974 on his hometown’s radio stations, WTIM/WTIM-FM in Taylorville. That was followed by stops in Springfield at WTAX/WDBR, Decatur WDZ/WDZQ, with most of his radio career being at Danville’s WDAN/WDNL/WWDZ(FM).

“To be chosen for the IBA Downstate Broadcast Pioneer Award is a tremendous honor and is a great ending for my nearly 48-year career in broadcasting,” said Quick.