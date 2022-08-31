Looking For A DeDe Co-Host

Service Broadcasting Group has launched a nationwide talent search to find a new co-host to be part of the crew for the ‘DeDe in the Morning’ show. The Hip Hop and R&B morning show is syndicated by Compass Media Networks in more than 70 cities.

According to Service Broadcasting Group’s Head of Content George Cook – “The ideal candidate will be an out-going, fun-loving, and character-revealing team member of an ensemble comedy cast with an innate ability to connect with the show’s Millennial and Gen Z audiences.”

If you have the skills and at least a Minimum of 2+ years of entertainment experience on-air, on-demand audio, on podcasts or on social media platforms, then send your two minute YouTube video and resume package, including an aircheck, social media links, and podcast audio clips to: SBG HR Manager Debbie Henry at [email protected] .