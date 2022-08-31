NY Times Podcast Focuses On Midterms

‘The Run-Up’ will examine the races and the issues that make the midterm elections important. First launched to watch the final stages of a presidential campaign in 2016; this time it will zero in on key issues during the 2022 midterms.

“This is a different type of political podcast — for what is a different type of midterm elections. I’m really excited for listeners to hear the scope of people and political ideas we explore, all handled with the care and nuance people expect from Times audio,” said host Astead Herndon.

Herndon has been a national politics reporter at The Times since 2018, and was an integral part of the Times political coverage in the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 presidential elections.

‘The Run-Up’ launches September 6 with new episode drops on Thursdays.