SMG Hires New Digital Sales Director

Tara Loring has been hired as Eastern Regional Digital Sales Director for Salem Media Group. Loring joins Salem from Hubbard Broadcasting where she served simultaneously as General Sales Manager and Director of Digital Media for Hubbard’s West Palm Beach cluster.

“Tara has been an active hands-on leader in both the broadcast and digital media industries for several years and her wealth of experiences will provide tremendous growth to our digital marketing firm – Salem Surround,” said Jon Latzer, GM. “In Tara, we have an individual who has experience working with multiple sales staffs and managing high performance individuals.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Salem Media team. One that truly embraces forward-thinking initiatives to produce real results for clients and partners,” said Loring. “I look forward to taking my passion for building winning teams to Salem Surround and working with Jon to help continue their incredible revenue and operational growth.”

She starts work September 12.