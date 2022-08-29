Broadcaster Honors For John Gehron

John Gehron, has been named Illinois Broadcasters Association 2022 “W. Russell Withers Jr. Chicago Broadcast Pioneer.” Gehron, a legendary Radio Programmer, Manager and Consultant; will accept his award and be honored opening night at the association’s annual conference in October.

“John is a legend to anyone and everyone who appreciates the medium of radio,” said Dennis Lyle, President/CEO of IBA. “His understanding of radio, and perhaps more importantly, radio’s audiences, allowed him to master the art of programming and provide a roadmap for generations of future programmers. A true ‘Broadcast Pioneer’ indeed!”

Gehron’s career includes programming successes in Philadelphia at CBS’s WCAU-FM. That success led him to WCBS-FM in New York and then on to Chicago where he would begin his historic run as Program Director and then General Manager at WLS-AM.

He also served as a SVP of Programming for all of Infinity/CBS, and later as Regional VP and Market Manager for Clear Channel Chicago’s seven stations. In 2009 Gehron formed a consulting company Broadcast Wisdom and in 2010 became COO and later Chairman for AccuRadio.

“I’ve been fortunate to have spent over 40 years in Chicago radio,” said Gehron. “I’m honored that the IBA board has chosen me for the W. Russell Withers, Jr Chicago Broadcasting Pioneer Award.”