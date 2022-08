It’s the top spot for Progressive again on the weekly Media Monitors list. 64,726 spots were logged by the insurance giant.

Moving up into second place was NHTSA National Highway Traffic Safety Administration with 50,852 ads. In third was last weeks number two, Indeed, airing 48,890 spots.

Rounding out the top five: Swiffer 43,285 and ZipRecruiter 38,558.