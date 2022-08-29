CMG Partners With South Florida Bulls

University of South Florida has finalized a three-year agreement with COX Media Group. The partnership makes WHPT 102.5 FM along with 102.5-HD2, the flagship stations for USF Football broadcasts starting this fall.

“The partnership between The Bone and USF football is just a perfect fit,” said John Brennan, Operations Director. “I couldn’t be more excited for the growth of our brand and to be able to feature such a strong Tampa Bay sports product for our great listeners.”

“We are very excited to announce this new radio partnership,” said Michael Kelly, VP Athletics. “The over-the-air FM signal reaches from Pasco County in the north to Naples in the south and east to Orlando. We are looking forward to working closely with The Bone in promoting our programs and growing Bulls Nation across the Bay area and beyond.”