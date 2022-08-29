Another Season Of Let’s Go

The second season of ‘Let’s Go!’ is ready for the upcoming NFL season. The show is hosted by 5-time NFL Super Bowl MVP quarterback Tom Brady, former All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Hall of Fame Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Jim Gray.

“As the greatest quarterback in the history of the game takes the field for another season this fall, giving us all another chapter in an amazing career, Lets Go! will give our listeners the extraordinary opportunity to hear Tom talk about it all in his own words,” said Scott Greenstein, President/Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. “Having Tom and Larry as a part of our SiriusXM team is very special. Jim led excellent, enlightening conversations with these two future Hall of Famers every week in season one and we’re looking forward to more in season two.”

New episodes will debut every Monday on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82) and replay on SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88).