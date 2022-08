Country Radio Seminar has opened its one-day only early bird registration. Today only, Thursday August 25, registration for the March 2023 event is only $549 per person.

CRS23 is set for March-13-15 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Agenda details will be released in the near future. The New Faces of Country Music Showcase tickets are sold separately.

More information on the One-Day Early Bird Registration rate can be found Here.