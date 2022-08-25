Joe Brand Ready For Hockey Season

WGN Radio’s Joe Brand will continue as the host of Chicago Blackhawks pre-game, intermission and post-game shows. Brand will also host the weekly ‘Blackhawks Live’ show during the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Joe Brand, who has covered the Blackhawks since 2016, has been handling pre-game, intermission and post-game programs since the 2021-22 season. Since joining WGN Radio in 2013, Joe Brand has been a producer, reporter, anchor, and host.

WGN Radio broadcasts Chicago Blackhawks hockey beginning with preseason on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:30pm. The full 82-game season begins on October 12.