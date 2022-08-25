iHeart Adds To Steve Darnell’s Portfolio

iHeartMedia has added the Riverside, California market to Pacific Area President Steve Darnell’s plate. Along with Riverside, Darnell will continue to oversee the Fresno, Modesto, Stockton, Monterey, Bakersfield, and Spokane markets.

“I’m thrilled to welcome the Riverside market into the Pacific Area,” said Darnell. “Riverside shares many market characteristics and cultural similarities with our other markets in the Pacific Area including great audio brands and veteran sales leadership.”

“I’m excited to add Riverside to Steve’s portfolio of markets,” said Dan Lankford, Division President. “Steve has done a great job of elevating the performance of this area, and I’m certain he will form a strong partnership with Ryan Lieberman, SVP Sales for iHeartMedia Riverside.”