Jess Hazel Headed to Colorado

Jess Hazel has been named the new Morning Edition Host at KRCC-FM in Colorado Springs. Hazel has been working at Yellowstone Public Radio in Billings, Montana as Morning Edition Host.

“I’m excited to welcome Jess to KRCC,” said Andrea Chalfin, Managing Editor. “Her passion for being a morning host and speaking with the listeners is really clear.”

“I can’t wait to meet the people of Southern Colorado,” said Hazel. “I’m looking forward to building connections with listeners through a shared appreciation for storytelling and public radio.”

Her first day on the air will be September 1.