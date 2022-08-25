Dan Hardee Picks Up Another Title

Audacy has promoted Dan Hardee to Regional Brand Manager of WBZA-FM in Rochester. He will continue as Brand Manager and on-air host of KQMT-FM in Denver and remain on-air at WCMF-FM in Rochester.

“We’re thrilled to have Dan take over the reins on WBZA,” said Sue Munn, SVP/MM Audacy Rochester. “He’s a perfect fit for the brand and for our team.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the excellent team in Rochester,” said Hardee. “I want to thank Jeff Sottolano, Dave Richards, Vince Richards and Sue Munn for their faith in me taking the helm of this fun and exciting radio station.”

Hardee is a Colorado native who joined Audacy Colorado in 2016 as an afternoon drive host. His role expanded to include Rochester sister station WCMF in April 2021, and he was named Brand Manager at KQMT-FM in January 2022.