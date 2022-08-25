Audacy All In On Football

Audacy has taken the wraps off of its fall lineup for the BetQL Network leading into the NFL and College Football seasons. The fall lineup is available cross-platforms on radio stations, mobile apps, websites and YouTube.

“In just our second fall season, we are thrilled to expand upon our industry-leading content in partnership with BetMGM to entertain and inform audiences on their way to victory,” said Matthew Volk, SVP Audacy Sports. “Our Saturday and Sunday lineups are packed with personality and insight, which is just one of the many hallmarks of BetQL Network.”

The Saturday and Sunday rosters include the full range of BetQL and BetMGM programs and hosts. In addition this season, the BetQL mobile app is introducing a live chat feature where conversations will happen pre-game and during the game.