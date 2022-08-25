Save Money! Register Now!

Time is running out for Early Bird Registration for the Radio Masters Sales Summit. Register before Wednesday September 5 and save $300!

The Premier Radio Sales Event is set for September 22-23 at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami. The Radio Masters Sales Summit presented by Radio Ink and The Center for Sales Strategy has a Jam Packed Agenda for the two day event.

Space is Limited, so Register Today to “Up your sales game!”

Included in your registration is a continental breakfast on Day Two, and you’ll need the sustenance for a full day of inspiration and brainstorming. Ad accountability and generating sales leads start our morning sessions along with our Keynote Speaker, Roy Williams. New York Times bestselling author Williams will share with us “How to Make a LOT More Selling Radio Than You’re Making Now.”

For the Full Agenda and information on the prestigious Radio Wayne Awards finalists, visit our Website.