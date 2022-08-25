Former Beasley Host Loses School Board Bid

Jason Jones, known to Southwest, Florida listeners as Big Mamma on Beasley’s WXKB-FM for 14 years, was all in for his run for the Lee County School Board. After Beasley first announced Jones was only off the air while running, Jones then announced he was no longer employed.

Jones had one of the most recognizable voices in the market and was very involved in the community.

Voters in Lee County went to the polls Tuesday of this week and Jones ultimately finished third (out of four candidates) in his race.

As far as getting back into radio, Jones told Radio Ink Wednesday “that broadcasting is in his blood and given the right opportunity anything can happen.”

Jones temporarily stepped down from his morning show duties in June to run for the Lee County school board. He was taken off the air to avoid the FCC’s requirement of having to offer equal time to other candidates. Then in August he posted the message below to his social media account.

