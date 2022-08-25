Brock & Salk Back In Seattle

‘Brock & Salk’ will return to the Seattle Sports airwaves with their mix of insider access and expert analysis. ‘Brock & Salk’ previously aired on Seattle Sports from April 2009 – September 2019, and transitioned to a weekly podcast shortly thereafter.

“At Seattle Sports we aim to be the preeminent voice for sports fans in the region,” said Kyle Brown, PD. “The return of Brock Huard to an already strong weekday line-up helps cement our status as the go-to destination for sports coverage in the Pacific Northwest.”

“I am thrilled to come back on the air with Mike Salk, though I feel like I never left.” said Huard. “My heart and passion are for the Pacific Northwest community, its teams, and its fans. On September 6th that daily connection begins again.”

The ‘Brock & Salk’ show will kick-start a day of local programming, followed by ‘Bump & Stacy,’ hosted by Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., then ‘Wyman & Bob’, hosted by Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton from 2 – 7 p.m.