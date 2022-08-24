SGNL In Syracuse

Cumulus Media has launched ‘The SGNL’ (The Signal), a streaming only radio station in Syracuse, New York. The station features the Triple A format.

“We are excited to bring this project to life. As a lifelong music lover who grew up on radio, it was important to me to balance the ideals of radio on a streaming platform,” said Scott Dixon, SIGNL Content Captain. “SGNLSyracuse.com is ‘Radio Without The Radio’ and will be steeped in the essence of Syracuse and the surrounding area, while broadcasting live to the World Wide Web.”

The SGNL will feature All Music Mornings, followed by 2019 SAMMY Hall of Fame inductee, Scott Dixon, weekdays from 10:00am-2:00pm, and Zenetta Chapman from 2:00pm-7:00pm.