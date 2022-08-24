iHeartMedia Metaverse Foray

‘iHeartLand’ has debuted in the Metaverse. It combines gameplay with entertainment events, programming and ‘Fortnite’ fan experiences.

“iHeartLand will feature a full calendar of music and podcast performances at State Farm Park that give fans a chance to play and interact with shows and artists in awesome new ways,” said Conal Byrne, CEO iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “From interactive performances and intimate backstories to immersive game play, native to the platform – this new world allows us to extend the reach of today’s biggest creators, artists and personalities in groundbreaking ways, and is a big next step for iHeartMedia in expanding our engagement with our users.”

The event series kicks-off with a special two-part performance by Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and producer, Charlie Puth on September 9.