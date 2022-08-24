Audacy Adds Sports Betting Podcast

‘Cash the Ticket’ is hosted by 97.1 The Ticket’s (WXYT-FM) Mike Valenti and Jim Costa. Twice weekly episodes will spotlight both the NFL and college football from Labor Day until the end of the season.

Valenti is the fan’s voice at 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. Costa hosts an interactive fun and high-energy sports show on 97.1 The Ticket.

Since 2004, he has been the top-rated afternoon show in Detroit amongst Adults 25-54 and Men 25-54, making him one of the country’s best and most successful sports talk personalities.

Thursdays will be a college football betting preview. Fridays will be an NFL weekend betting preview followed by timely “mini” episodes and social extensions throughout the week.