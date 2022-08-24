Dual Language Pod Explores Soccer

NPR and Futuro Studios are working together on a new, dual language podcast which will use soccer to explore themes of identity, capitalism, immigration, class, and race. NPR’s Jasmine Garsd will host the show that will be published in both English and Spanish.

“Jasmine is one of the industry’s best-kept secrets. She’s a brilliant, funny, whip-smart writer and reporter who is going to blow audiences away,” said Marlon Bishop, VP Podcasts at Futuro Studios. “Futuro brings the sensibility to support her, as well as expertise in dual-language productions. NPR is still the gold standard in audio journalism. The show that’s coming together out of this collaboration is exciting, informative, heartfelt and often hilarious.”

The debut of the podcast is being timed to coincide with the FIFA World Cup competition this fall.