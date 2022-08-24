WBGO Adds JazzTimes Exec

Lee Mergner will join WBGO Newark Public Radio as Editorial Content Producer. For more than 30 years, Mergner served as an editor and publisher of JazzTimes. Mergner has also acted as organizer/producer for several jazz industry conferences.

“The depth and breadth of Lee’s experiences in the world of Jazz are unrivaled and his gifts as a storyteller are universally respected and perfectly suited for WBGO,” said Steven Williams, WBGO President & CEO. “Having Lee on our team is a extraordinary stroke of good fortune and it signals an exciting future for our already strong digital content arm.”

“I’m looking forward to jumping in with both feet at WBGO, a station that I have always considered the flagship station for jazz worldwide,” said Mergner. “I’m excited by the opportunity to create new cornerstones in digital content, working alongside my longtime friends and new colleagues at WBGO.”