Podcasters Converge on Dallas

(By Clayton Neville) Pocasters from around the world are in Dallas this week for Podcast Movement 2022. Inside the Dallas Sheraton, podcasters are using the week as an opportunity to network in a growing industry.

“When I started in 2017, 24% of the U.S. population was already listening to podcasts on a monthly basis,” said Edison Research’s Director of Research, Gabriel Soto who was a keynote speaker to open the event that runs through Friday. “Fast forward to 2021 and you see that number rise to 41%.”

Soto attributed much of the industry growth to trends brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. “People were using their new found free time to watch things like Netflix, but also to listen to podcasts,” Soto pointed out.

According to convention organizers, the goal of Podcast Movement is to educate active and aspiring podcasters, and industry professionals, to grow the podcast community and industry as a whole. Thousands of podcasters from 35 different countries, have attended the conference over the last 8 years, with a few thousand more in Dallas this week.

The week features a slew of seminars hosted by known, and not as known, podcasters. Featured speakers include Dr. Sanjay Gupta of the ‘Chasing Life’ podcast, and tech mogul Mark Cuban.

The event takes up multiple floors of the Downtown Dallas hotel and includes over 10 stages, hundreds of workshops, and breakout sessions. Attendees said they are excited to learn the ropes of a growing industry from some of the most successful voices in the game. The goal from many attendees is to expand on ways to better extend podcasting into vehicles.

Aside from the networking and panels, podcasters have access to a trade show and expo that showcases some of the latest technology in podcasting.