BIG 100 Kicks-Off Coach’s Show

WBIG-FM, Washington D.C. is the home of the new “Overtime with Coach Ron and Don” show. The Wednesday morning show is hosted by Ron Rivera, Commanders Head Coach and Don Geronimo.

“I am so privileged to partner with the winning team at BIG 100 and Don Geronimo on this new, weekly show,” said Rivera. “It’s great to build on our relationship with iHeartMedia and recap the game with Don weekly, and once a month in person with Don and fans.”

“We are incredibly excited to add this partnership with Coach Rivera and Don G to our already impressive and growing roster of Washington Commanders audio content,” said Aaron Hyland, Region President, iHeartMedia Washington D.C. “Overtime with Coach Ron and Don” will be added to our program lineup, which also includes Washington Commanders gameday action with Julie Donaldson, Bram Weinstein and London Fletcher.”

The show will broadcast the latest Washington Commanders football news, including the teams’ overall stats game coverage recaps, the latest pop culture headlines, as well as the coaches’ message to fans and fan picks.