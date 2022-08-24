Brauchler Replaces Boyles in Denver

Salem Media Group has announced that George Brauchler has been named weekday morning host at KNUS-AM in Denver. Brauchler replaces Peter Boyles who retired earlier this year.

KNUS Operations Manager Kelly Michaels conducted a nationwide search and said, “George is a great fit for the job. He has grown from his weekend morning show to a brief daily show, following Peter. Over that time, he has proved to be a powerful communicator and entertainer.”

“In a very short time, George has captured the hearts and minds of our Denver listeners. Peter Boyles was and is a Denver radio institution, but I am fully confident George will do a fabulous job filling those shoes,” added Phil Boyce, Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word.

Brauchler is well known for his work as the District Attorney for Colorado’s 18th Judicial District and as the lead prosecutor in the Aurora Theater Shooter Trial. Brauchler is a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and has served as Chief of Military Justice for Fort Carson, and with the 4th Infantry Division and the U.S. Division-North in Iraq. He is a Denver Post columnist, a much sought after public speaker, and has appeared on Fox News, CNN, and is a regular contributor on Court TV.

Brauchler said, “I’m excited to be a regular part of the 710 KNUS team. With so much happening in Denver and our state, it’s thrilling to interact every day with our listeners on the issues.”