WSB Cans Crane Over Trump Remark

WSB Atlanta TV and Radio Political Analyst Bill Crane is out of work today after referring to former President Donald Trump as “orange face.” Cox Media Group, which owns both the TV and Radio stations, said Crane crossed the line and lost his credibility.

Here’s the entire statement from the Sunday night TV broadcast that got Crane fired: “”Labor Day is when undecided voters and not-aligned voters really start focusing on the election ahead and keeping Donald Trump and his fantasy of elections being stolen in November of 2020 in play keeps Donald Trump and his looming orange face in front of voters at a time when they’re trying to decide how they’re going to vote.”

Rodney Ho at The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that WSB-TV General Manager Ray Carter issued a statement that “during Sunday evening’s Channel 2 Action News 6 p.m. telecast, Crane uttered remarks not aligned with our commitment for fair and unbiased reporting and analysis. As a result, we’re ending our relationship with Mr. Crane, effective immediately. We value the trust we’ve fostered for decades with our viewers, and we continue working hard to earn and maintain that trust.”

Crane told Fox News Digital he stands by his analysis but that his sense of humor went “over the head of some viewers, and of course not funny to others.”

Crane also went to social media to respond to his firing: “I offered that it is part of Democratic Party strategy to keep President Trump’s fantasy of a stolen election in play, as well as to keep his orange face looming large as a Bogeyman to increase Democratic voter turnout, even though Donald Trump is NOT on the ballot anywhere in 2022. The Orange Face comment was found to be extremely offensive by some WSB-TV viewers. Calls followed to the switchboard, as well as social media posts, texts and emails.”

Crane also told Fox News that he respects the station management’s ability to make this call. “Georgia is a right-to-work state, a concept which I also support, and employers may terminate ‘at will.’ It doesn’t necessarily need to make sense to the employee. I have been offering on-air political analysis in this market for 22 years. Without a doubt, I have offended folks on both sides of the aisle as well as staffed a couple of senators and one governor in both of the major political parties. But a lot of people have lost their sense of humor, and I think given the hundred of hours of airtime and nearing 1000 weekly columns, this part of my career and livelihood would come down to more than four words.”

Would you have fired Crane?