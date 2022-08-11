Matt Longhenry Joins Cumulus Indy

Matt Longhenry has been hired as Music Director and On-Air Host, Afternoon Drive, for WFMS-FM Indianapolis. Longhenry joins the country station from WYTZ-FM in St. Joseph, Missouri.

“The opportunity to join a heritage station like WFMS with such a huge impact in the community and within the industry itself is a dream come true,” said Longhenry. ” Thanks to everyone involved at Cumulus for believing in me and providing this incredible and exciting next step in this career that I love.”

“Matt’s a self-described ‘country boy’ who loves living the lifestyle – a perfect fit for WFMS! Throughout the talent search and interview process, Matt stood out from the pack for his ability and his authenticity,” said Christopher Layfield, OM/PD.

Longhenry, who spent a couple of years as a part-timer with Cumulus Grand Rapids; starts August 22.