Audacy has elevated DJ Squintz to Assistant Brand Manager in San Francisco and Sacramento. He will support KRBQ-FM and KSFM-FM with programming leadership involving air talent, music, operations and promotions.

“If you know Squintz, you know this is well earned,” said Stacey Kauffman, Regional VP/MM, Audacy San Francisco and Sacramento. “Squintz has been a key member of the KSFM team, both on air and more recently as Music Director.”

He will continue to host weeknights on KSFM Sacramento.