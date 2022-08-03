Black Queer Lens Podcast

“Vibe Check” is a new weekly podcast series hosted by journalist and podcaster Sam Sanders, poet and writer Saeed Jones, and journalist and Tony Award-winning producer Zach Stafford. The three culture experts and friends bring their group chat to life as they dissect news, entertainment, and everything in between through a Black, queer lens.

“We couldn’t be more excited to invite people into our funny, thoughtful, and supportive sister circle on Vibe Check,” said the trio. “This show is the culmination of years of friendship, and we look forward to helping you keep your vibe right!”

Beginning August 17, Listeners will hear Saeed, Sam and Zach discuss everything, from Beyonce’s latest single to the battle over LGBTQ+ rights.