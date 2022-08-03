ESPN Expands Podcast Line-up

ESPN and Omaha Productions are growing their partnership with the premiere of a new show. “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” is hosted by NFL Network’s Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt.

“I’m thrilled about this show, and I’ll be shot out of a cannon every single day,” said Brandt. “It’s in my own basement and I’ve got games, toys and takes. I can promise one thing: it will not be boring.”

The new program is the newest addition to ESPN and Omaha Audio’s podcast slate which launched in June with six programs. Caesars Sportsbook will supply all betting lines and gaming data for the podcast.

The Monday-Friday show will debut August 8.