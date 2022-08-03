Public Radio Carries New Debate Show

The weekly “Intelligence Squared Debates” show will feature new debates and conversations furthering Intelligence Squared U.S.’s mission of combating extreme polarization by exposing audiences to smart arguments across a range of timely issues. Episodes will come out every Friday and will be carried on seven Public Radio outlets across the U.S.

“In our increasingly divided world, Americans deserve a contempt-free zone for hearing both sides of the issues,” said Clea Conner, CEO of Intelligence Squared U.S. “We are thrilled to offer our program on a weekly basis to help expose public radio listeners to a range of ideas on some of the most important questions of our time.”

The program was made possible in part by a grant from the Laura and Gary Lauder Family Venture Philanthropy Fund, contributing up to $1.25 million over four years to initiate the Debate for Understanding program.

The current list of stations that will air the show includes: WNYC (New York), WLRN and WGCU (Miami), KVPR (Central California), WBHM (Birmingham), WYSO (Southern Ohio), and Wyoming Public Radio.