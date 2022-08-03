Restaurant Ad Dollars Webinar

“Radio Works for Restaurants” is the latest webinar in the RAB’s Radio Works Initiative. The program will provide industry insights and trends intended to help broadcasters gain a better understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing the restaurant industry.

Hudson Riehle, SVP, Research & Knowledge Group, National Restaurant Association, will provide an update on the state of the restaurant industry to help radio professionals understand the areas where businesses in the category need support.

The live presentation is set for noon CT on Wednesday, August 17. Registration is free for RAB members.