Stop Violence Awareness Walk

WGKB-FM (Waukesha, Wisconsin) host and community activist Tory Lowe walked from Milwaukee to Chicago to raise awareness to stop violence. The 7th Annual Stop the Violence Peace Walk spanned over four days and covered was over 80 miles in total.

“It is important for us to build a bridge between Milwaukee and Chicago, open the lines of communication, and bring awareness to the violence that plagues our communities,” said Lowe.

“As a station, we support the efforts of our on-air personalities in their leadership and volunteerism that makes a positive impact in Milwaukee’s Black Community,” said Cherie Harris, GM 101.7 The Truth.

The station is owned by Good Karma.