Journalism Bill Held Over Until Fall

This week, the Senate Judiciary Committee announced a markup of the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. While scheduled for markup today, due to committee rules the bill is expected to be held over until after the August recess.

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would allow broadcasters and other news publishers to jointly negotiate with digital platforms regarding the terms and conditions by which their content may be accessed online.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act levels the playing field between local media outlets and the big tech gate keepers that today leverage their market power to devalue our trusted news and community-focused content. NAB applauds the Senate Judiciary Committee for scheduling a markup of this important, bipartisan legislation and we thank Senators Klobuchar and Kennedy, Chairman Durbin and the bill’s sponsors for their leadership. Broadcasters will continue to work with policymakers to advance this critical legislation.”