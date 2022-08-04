Masters Sales Summit Honors The Best

The 30th anniversary Radio Wayne™ Awards will be celebrated during the Radio Masters Sales Summit this fall. Radio’s symbol of excellence and achievement in sales, marketing, and management will be presented live and in person during the event September 22-23 in Miami.

The Radio Wayne™ Awards were named for “Radio Wayne” Cornils, who devoted his life to increasing professionalism in radio. The awards recognize the dedicated professionals operating at the station and street levels and to honor them with the praise they richly deserve.

The Awards program will close out the first day of the Radio Masters Sales Summit September 22-23 in Miami. Don’t miss out on the awards and this Premier Radio Industry Event.

Who will be honored as:

-Integrated/Digital Seller of the Year

-Streetfighter of the Year

-Sales Manager/Director of the Year (1-2 stations)

-Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the Year

-DOS/General Sales Manager of the Year (3+ stations)

-Market/General Manager of the Year

The full list of 2022 finalists can be found Here.

Adding to this special evening’s excitement will be a performance from BMI’s award-winning performer Elsten Torres, a.k.a. “Fulano”. Torres is a 2x Grammy-nominated and BMI award-winning singer-songwriter, musician, and producer.

The Radio Wayne Awards presentation will be held following Torres’ performance with a reception honoring the winners immediately after the presentations.

Make plans to be on hand for the awards presentation and learn from the best at the Radio Masters Sales Summit presented by Radio Ink and The Center for Sales Strategy.

