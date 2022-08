The Cash-In with Jason Page will premiere September 5th from 10pm-1am ET on SportsMap Radio Network. The show will focus on sports betting, fantasy, and pick ‘em games.

Page has worked for SiriusXM, NBC Sports Radio, BLEAV Podcast Network, and ESPN New York.

“Jason is a true star in the industry,” said Gow Media CEO, David Gow. “He’s an inspiring talent and we are thrilled he’s joining the network!”