Jeff Haber Heads West

Jeff Haber is the new Program Director for KKMG-FM Colorado Springs. Haber joins Cumulus Media from Cox Media Group’s WBLI-FM Long Island, where he was PD.

“With this opportunity I’ll have been live on-air in every time zone in the Continental U.S.! That’s pretty cool, right? I’m incredibly excited to bring my energy and programming style to the MAGIC brand,” said Haber “I can’t wait to get creative with the Cumulus team to bring amazing experiences to Colorado Springs!”

“Jeff brings a ton of energy and ideas to the mighty Magic FM brand. We’re excited to let him and his team loose on streets, events, and airwaves of Southern Colorado,” said Bobby Irwin, Operations Manager.

In addition to PD duties Haber will also be the Afternoon Drive Host on 98.9 Magic FM.