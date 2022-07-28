PodcastOne’s Ballas Joins Magellan AI

Jim Ballas is the new Head of Publisher Partnerships for Magellan AI, a source for market intelligence on podcast advertising. He recently led technology and revenue operations for PodcastOne as the CTO and Vice President of Operations.

“The podcast industry has been moving so quickly and having an independent source for data in Magellan AI is not only useful, but necessary for the industry to continue its rapid expansion as digital information is increasingly more valuable for publishers, advertisers and clients alike,” said Ballas. “As a longtime customer, I’m thrilled that I get to join the team in their ongoing pursuit to improve and expand podcasting data intelligence, analysis and analytics.”

“We are ecstatic to welcome Jim to the Magellan AI team,” said Cameron Hendrix, CEO Magellan AI. “Jim brings a dynamic blend of leadership, technology, business development and podcast monetization experience that will further Magellan AI’s commitment to being the leader in data and analytics for the podcast advertising market.”