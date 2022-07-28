Georgia Radio Icon Byron Dobbs Passes

Known as the “Voice of Cherokee” lifelong Cherokee County Georgia radio icon Byron Dobbs has died. In his more than 65 years in radio he worked for four-decades at Canton, Georgia radio station WCHK, 35 of those years as General Manager.

After leaving WCHK in 1998 he became a partner and owner of WLJA-FM and Tri-State Communications in Jasper where he worked until 2021.

“Byron loved the radio business and he loved teaching other people about the industry. I will be forever grateful to him for being my mentor, my friend, and my business partner over the past 25 years. He, his voice, and his wisdom will be missed dearly,” said Randy Gravley, Tri-State Communications President and CEO.

A member of The Georgia Broadcasters Hall of Fame, he had numerous colleagues and friends including Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston. “I have had the great pleasure of knowing and having the friendship of Byron Dobbs for some 60 years. Byron spread cheer wherever he went. He enjoyed his friends, he loved being a radio guy and he loved the Cherokee County community like no one else. There will never be another like him, but I count it as a blessing that he was part of my life and that of so many others

A lifelong resident of Cherokee County, Dobbs died at his home at the age of 86.